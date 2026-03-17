SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,215 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $158,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

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SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $460.43 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $272.58 and a 12 month high of $509.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.01 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $455.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.08.

Key SPDR Gold Shares News

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold Shares this week:

(Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

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