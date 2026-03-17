Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.95, but opened at $8.2970. Cathay Pacific Airways shares last traded at $8.2970, with a volume of 1,081 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPCAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cathay Pacific Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Cathay Pacific Airways Stock Performance

About Cathay Pacific Airways

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $7.57.

(Get Free Report)

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) is the flag carrier of Hong Kong, operating a comprehensive network of scheduled passenger and cargo services across Asia, Europe, North America and Australasia. The airline’s fleet consists primarily of wide-body aircraft, including Airbus A330, A350 and Boeing 777 models, which are deployed on routes connecting Hong Kong International Airport to more than 80 destinations worldwide. Cathay Pacific is a founding member of the oneworld alliance, enabling seamless travel and loyalty benefits through partnerships with other leading global carriers.

Established in 1946 by American entrepreneur Roy C.

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