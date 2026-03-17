uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.94, but opened at $15.55. uniQure shares last traded at $15.8660, with a volume of 164,692 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of uniQure from $16.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered uniQure to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on uniQure from $37.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on uniQure in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 target price on uniQure in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Get uniQure alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on uniQure

uniQure Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.43 and a quick ratio of 10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.68.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 174.03% and a negative net margin of 1,236.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that uniQure N.V. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at uniQure

In other uniQure news, Director Jack Kaye sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $174,319.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,575.92. This represents a 23.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeannette Potts sold 3,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $30,912.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 138,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,655.98. The trade was a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,399 shares of company stock worth $1,527,645. 4.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in uniQure by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,556 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 3,678,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,030,000 after purchasing an additional 738,897 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of uniQure by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,231,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,033 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of uniQure by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,934,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,275 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno?associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single?dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure’s pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.