Mariner LLC Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 645,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,124 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.6% of Mariner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $492,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,392,000 after buying an additional 11,537,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,827,714,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,141,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,008 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,680,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 27.1% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,525,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,977,000 after acquiring an additional 964,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,300.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $960.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Freedom Capital upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,221.44.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $987.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,036.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $954.12. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

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Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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