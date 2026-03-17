ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Insider Alastair Bruce Buys 1,000 Shares

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Free Report) insider Alastair Bruce bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,302 per share, for a total transaction of £13,020.

ICG Enterprise Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON ICGT traded up GBX 21.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,337.39. 58,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,590. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,480.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,485.62. ICG Enterprise Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,064 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,611.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £823.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.49.

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ICG Enterprise Trust is focused exclusively on investing in buyouts in North America and Europe. Through our experience, global network and focus on defensive growth, we seek to deliver attractive long-term returns.

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