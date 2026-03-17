Short Interest in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Decreases By 20.6%

Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,199,366 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the February 12th total of 1,510,648 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,299,813 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,299,813 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,625.0% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

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Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $198.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $208.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.49 and its 200 day moving average is $192.37.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

Further Reading

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