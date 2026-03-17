Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 2,722 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 163.2% in the third quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,098,000 after acquiring an additional 29,678 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 189,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 20,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 29,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $904,901.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,241.84. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $15,355,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,174,893.69. The trade was a 31.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,596 shares of company stock worth $22,067,932. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC set a $319.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.00.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $286.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $771.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $305.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

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About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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