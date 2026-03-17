Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) and Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Financial Comparison

Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Impala Platinum and Hycroft Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impala Platinum N/A N/A N/A Hycroft Mining N/A -80.76% -20.72%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Impala Platinum and Hycroft Mining”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impala Platinum $4.71 billion 3.05 $41.85 million N/A N/A Hycroft Mining N/A N/A -$40.66 million ($1.62) -25.18

Impala Platinum has higher revenue and earnings than Hycroft Mining.

Volatility and Risk

Impala Platinum has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hycroft Mining has a beta of 2.58, indicating that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Impala Platinum and Hycroft Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Impala Platinum 0 0 2 1 3.33 Hycroft Mining 1 0 0 0 1.00

Impala Platinum presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.75%. Given Impala Platinum’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Impala Platinum is more favorable than Hycroft Mining.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.4% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Impala Platinum beats Hycroft Mining on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Impala Platinum

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Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, concentrating, refining, and sale of platinum group metals (PGMs) and associated base metals. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products, as well as ruthenium, iridium, and gold. It has operations on the PGM-bearing orebodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe, as well as the Canadian Shield. The company markets and sells its products in South Africa, Japan, China, the United States, and Europe. Impala Platinum Holdings Limited was incorporated in 1957 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

About Hycroft Mining

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Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is based in Winnemucca, Nevada.

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