Powell Max Limited (NASDAQ:PMAX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Powell Max Limited (NASDAQ:PMAX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 65,952 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the February 12th total of 77,337 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,775 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,775 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Powell Max in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Powell Max Stock Down 29.5%

About Powell Max

Shares of PMAX stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.42. 28,181,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,227. Powell Max has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $8.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29.

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Powell Max Limited is a financial communications services provider. Powell Max Limited is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J.

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