StandX DUSD (DUSD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $100.10 Million

StandX DUSD (DUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. StandX DUSD has a market capitalization of $100.10 million and $884.99 thousand worth of StandX DUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StandX DUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, StandX DUSD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,250.32 or 1.00007413 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,941.38 or 0.99754282 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

StandX DUSD Token Profile

StandX DUSD was first traded on April 8th, 2025. StandX DUSD’s total supply is 100,173,386 tokens. The official message board for StandX DUSD is docs.standx.com/blog. StandX DUSD’s official Twitter account is @standx_official. The official website for StandX DUSD is standx.com.

StandX DUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StandX DUSD (DUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. StandX DUSD has a current supply of 100,169,897.721644. The last known price of StandX DUSD is 0.99935062 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $396,933.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://standx.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StandX DUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StandX DUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StandX DUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

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