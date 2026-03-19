pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $39.71

pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 19th. One pumpBTC token can currently be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. pumpBTC has a total market cap of $39.71 and $185.32 thousand worth of pumpBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, pumpBTC has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,250.32 or 1.00007413 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,941.38 or 0.99754282 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

pumpBTC Profile

pumpBTC was first traded on July 6th, 2024. pumpBTC’s total supply is 692 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,488 tokens. The official website for pumpBTC is pumpbtc.xyz. The official message board for pumpBTC is medium.com/@pumpbtcxyz. pumpBTC’s official Twitter account is @pumpbtcxyz.

Buying and Selling pumpBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “pumpBTC (Rehypothecated BTC) (PUMPBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pumpBTC (Rehypothecated BTC) has a current supply of 691.60525305 with 2,488.3088914 in circulation. The last known price of pumpBTC (Rehypothecated BTC) is 0.01765782 USD and is up 19.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $170,593.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pumpbtc.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pumpBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pumpBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pumpBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

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