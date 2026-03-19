Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 1,819 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 1,464 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.62, for a total value of $920,299.68. Following the sale, the director owned 648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,345.76. This trade represents a 69.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 23,326 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.55, for a total transaction of $15,338,011.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 83,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,975,125.30. This trade represents a 21.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,957 shares of company stock worth $29,862,109. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $830.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $750.00 to $730.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $783.33.

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IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $577.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $651.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $665.40. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.14 and a 12-month high of $769.98. The company has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.01). IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 69.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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