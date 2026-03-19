Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 7,579,660 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the February 12th total of 6,620,441 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,846,310 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,846,310 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Immunic Price Performance

Shares of IMUX stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79. Immunic has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.51.

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Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Immunic will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunic

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Immunic in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Immunic in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Immunic in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. raised shares of Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. D. Boral Capital lowered their target price on Immunic from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Immunic from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Immunic

Immunic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel oral therapies to treat chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases as well as certain cancers. The company’s research strategy centers on small-molecule immunology, aiming to offer targeted treatments with improved safety and tolerability profiles. By modulating key signaling pathways within the immune system, Immunic seeks to address underlying disease mechanisms and achieve durable therapeutic benefits for patients.

Immunic’s lead product candidate, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), is an oral selective dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) inhibitor in Phase 2 clinical development for conditions including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease and relapsing multiple sclerosis.

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