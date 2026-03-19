Keel Point LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Keel Point LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 46.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,715 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 135.0% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

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Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $446.79 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $349.00 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The company has a market cap of $123.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $470.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $595.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Scotiabank set a $575.00 target price on Intuit in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $819.00 to $720.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $670.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $638.06.

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Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 1,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $668.02, for a total transaction of $936,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,668,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,458,939.64. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total transaction of $26,654,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,848,511.10. The trade was a 75.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,501 shares of company stock valued at $79,983,892. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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