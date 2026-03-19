Keel Point LLC Buys 11,025 Shares of iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,025 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

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iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV stock opened at $68.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $109.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.65 and its 200 day moving average is $59.07.

Trending Headlines about iShares Silver Trust

Positive Sentiment: Long-term bullish physical-demand thesis — Kitco’s “great physical realignment” piece argues rising physical silver demand versus shrinking paper liquidity is a structural bullish driver for silver over the medium-to-long term. Article Title

Long-term bullish physical-demand thesis — Kitco’s “great physical realignment” piece argues rising physical silver demand versus shrinking paper liquidity is a structural bullish driver for silver over the medium-to-long term. Neutral Sentiment: Market positioning ahead of US data and the FOMC is creating two-way pressure — several previews note modest price pressure and a wait-and-see stance until PPI and the Fed statement resolve uncertainty. Article Title

Market positioning ahead of US data and the FOMC is creating two-way pressure — several previews note modest price pressure and a wait-and-see stance until PPI and the Fed statement resolve uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Scenario-driven price forecasts — analysts outline competing scenarios (war-risk support vs. high-rate pressure) that leave short-term direction uncertain; these forks mean SLV may remain volatile around key technical levels. Article Title

Scenario-driven price forecasts — analysts outline competing scenarios (war-risk support vs. high-rate pressure) that leave short-term direction uncertain; these forks mean SLV may remain volatile around key technical levels. Negative Sentiment: Hot U.S. inflation print knocked down gold and silver as investors priced in a firmer Fed and higher real yields — direct downward pressure on SLV. Article Title

Hot U.S. inflation print knocked down gold and silver as investors priced in a firmer Fed and higher real yields — direct downward pressure on SLV. Negative Sentiment: Near-term sell-off in precious metals: FXEmpire and market reports show gold (and silver) falling sharply in intraday moves as oil spikes and risk flows recalibrate, feeding pressure into SLV. Article Title

Near-term sell-off in precious metals: FXEmpire and market reports show gold (and silver) falling sharply in intraday moves as oil spikes and risk flows recalibrate, feeding pressure into SLV. Negative Sentiment: Miners and metals-heavy instruments sold off as commodity prices tumbled amid oil and geopolitical moves — a sectorwide downshift often accelerates ETF outflows and weighs on SLV. Article Title

Miners and metals-heavy instruments sold off as commodity prices tumbled amid oil and geopolitical moves — a sectorwide downshift often accelerates ETF outflows and weighs on SLV. Negative Sentiment: Technical and flow signals are unfavorable today: SLV is trading below its 50?day moving average, volume is below its average, and short-term momentum has turned negative — this increases the chance of continued near-term weakness.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Silver Trust this week:

(Free Report)

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.

See Also

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