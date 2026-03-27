Sendero Wealth Management LLC Buys 18,158 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 183.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,158 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 211.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after buying an additional 74,085 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 87.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 11,622 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 97.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 58,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 29,041 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $75.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.56. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $84.28. The company has a market cap of $120.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0795 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

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