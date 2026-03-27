iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE is Kelly Financial Services LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Kelly Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,021 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Kelly Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kelly Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $27,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,431,000 after buying an additional 15,584 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period.

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iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $210.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.09. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $223.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

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