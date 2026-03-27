LongView Wealth Management Raises Stake in Capital Group Global Equity ETF $CGGE

LongView Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Capital Group Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGE – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Global Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of LongView Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital Group Global Equity ETF were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGGE. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 837.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter.

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Capital Group Global Equity ETF Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.56. Capital Group Global Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.76 and a twelve month high of $33.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72.

About Capital Group Global Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Equity ETF (CGGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks total returns by actively managing a portfolio of companies from around the world. CGGE was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGE – Free Report).

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