Kelly Financial Services LLC Sells 161,017 Shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF $PBTP

Kelly Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Free Report) by 81.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,017 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 43,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 197,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 22,575 shares during the last quarter.

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Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of BATS:PBTP opened at $26.04 on Friday. Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.13.

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (PBTP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with up to five years remaining to maturity. PBTP was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBTP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Free Report).

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