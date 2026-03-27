LongView Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

LongView Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 238,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,478 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of LongView Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $10,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 38,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

CGDV stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.52. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks. CGDV was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.