Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Holdings Raised by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 646,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,403 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 6.6% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $17,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,107,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,222,000 after acquiring an additional 77,785 shares during the last quarter. BG Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. BG Investment Services Inc. now owns 62,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 28,109 shares during the last quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC now owns 219,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 20,989 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $682,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,616,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,040,000 after purchasing an additional 95,857 shares in the last quarter.

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Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.52. The stock has a market cap of $80.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $31.95.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

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