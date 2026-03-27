John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Makes New $545,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $324,131,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 534.1% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,125,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,159,000 after purchasing an additional 947,832 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 120.8% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,016,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,687,000 after purchasing an additional 556,203 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,551,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,645,000 after purchasing an additional 540,546 shares during the period. Finally, GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 1,078,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,193,000 after buying an additional 494,886 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6%

VB stock opened at $261.74 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $281.90. The firm has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.56.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

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