Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 82,168 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF $VRIG

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,168 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $9,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRIG. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,235,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter valued at about $465,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 64.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 14,805 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 143.8% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 67,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 39,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter.

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Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average is $25.11. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.0931 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities. VRIG was launched on Sep 22, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

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