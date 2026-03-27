Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,379 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 255,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,381,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hickory Point Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $82.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.72 and its 200-day moving average is $83.94. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $84.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.3026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

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