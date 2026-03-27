Kelly Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

Kelly Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,476 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.2% of Kelly Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kelly Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of TLH stock opened at $99.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.77. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.74 and a 1 year high of $106.83.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

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