Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Short Interest Update

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 63,811 shares, a decline of 57.2% from the February 26th total of 149,209 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 292 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 218.5 days.

Storebrand ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SREDF opened at $18.05 on Friday. Storebrand ASA has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.47.

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About Storebrand ASA

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Storebrand ASA is a leading Norwegian financial services group specializing in long-term savings and insurance solutions. Headquartered in Oslo, the company traces its roots to the 18th century and has grown into one of the foremost providers of life insurance, pensions, and health-related coverage in the Nordic region.

The company’s core activities encompass individual and corporate pension plans, life and non-life insurance products, and comprehensive health insurance services. Through its subsidiaries, Storebrand offers defined contribution and defined benefit schemes, personal pension savings accounts, and disability protection.

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