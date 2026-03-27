Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,642 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the February 26th total of 1,049 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,228 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salvatore Ferragamo
Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Performance
Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile
Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. operates as a designer, producer and distributor of high-end luxury footwear, leather goods, apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio spans men’s and women’s shoes, handbags, small leather items, silk products, ready-to-wear collections, eyewear, fragrances and watches. Through its vertically integrated business model, Ferragamo controls key aspects of the value chain, from design and manufacturing to wholesale distribution and direct-to-consumer retail.
Founded in 1927 by Italian shoemaker Salvatore Ferragamo, the company is headquartered in Florence, Italy and has grown into a globally recognized luxury brand.
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