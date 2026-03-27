Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,642 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the February 26th total of 1,049 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,228 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Performance

Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile

Salvatore Ferragamo stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $5.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.02.

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Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. operates as a designer, producer and distributor of high-end luxury footwear, leather goods, apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio spans men’s and women’s shoes, handbags, small leather items, silk products, ready-to-wear collections, eyewear, fragrances and watches. Through its vertically integrated business model, Ferragamo controls key aspects of the value chain, from design and manufacturing to wholesale distribution and direct-to-consumer retail.

Founded in 1927 by Italian shoemaker Salvatore Ferragamo, the company is headquartered in Florence, Italy and has grown into a globally recognized luxury brand.

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