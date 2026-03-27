Sekisui House Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sekisui House Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 85,648 shares, an increase of 61.2% from the February 26th total of 53,134 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,054 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Sekisui House Stock Performance

Shares of SKHSY stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. Sekisui House has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.53.

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Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CLSA upgraded shares of Sekisui House to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sekisui House has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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About Sekisui House

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Sekisui House, Ltd. is a leading Japanese homebuilder founded in 1960 and headquartered in Osaka, Japan. The company specializes in the design, construction, and sale of residential properties, positioning itself at the forefront of the nation’s housing industry. Since its inception, Sekisui House has emphasized quality craftsmanship, innovative building methods, and sustainable design, building a reputation for reliable and long-lasting homes.

The company’s core business activities encompass the development of single-family homes, condominiums and rental housing, along with community and urban redevelopment projects.

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