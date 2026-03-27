Norden Group LLC Trims Holdings in ConocoPhillips $COP

Norden Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $133.32 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $133.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.78. The company has a market cap of $164.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.35 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.98%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

ConocoPhillips News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and industry writeups highlight ConocoPhillips’ low?cost, efficient position among U.S. integrated producers, supporting resilience versus sector headwinds. Zacks Industry Outlook

Analysts and industry writeups highlight ConocoPhillips’ low?cost, efficient position among U.S. integrated producers, supporting resilience versus sector headwinds. Positive Sentiment: CEO Ryan Lance told media the company views recent LNG outages as manageable for COP, which reassures investors about operational continuity and cash?flow outlook. CNBC Interview with CEO Ryan Lance

CEO Ryan Lance told media the company views recent LNG outages as manageable for COP, which reassures investors about operational continuity and cash?flow outlook. Positive Sentiment: Industry trend — majors are pursuing international acreage (“land grab”) as U.S. shale growth moderates, which could expand ConocoPhillips’ long?term growth runway. Barron’s: Land Grab

Industry trend — majors are pursuing international acreage (“land grab”) as U.S. shale growth moderates, which could expand ConocoPhillips’ long?term growth runway. Neutral Sentiment: Momentum/valuation debate: recent strong share gains have prompted articles assessing whether COP remains attractively priced — boosts interest but also raises short?term profit?taking risk. Valuation Check

Momentum/valuation debate: recent strong share gains have prompted articles assessing whether COP remains attractively priced — boosts interest but also raises short?term profit?taking risk. Neutral Sentiment: Options desks note COP is a candidate for covered?call strategies, suggesting some investors prefer income harvesting over chasing further upside. Covered?Call Note

Options desks note COP is a candidate for covered?call strategies, suggesting some investors prefer income harvesting over chasing further upside. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: disclosures show multiple senior executives (including an SVP and a large reported sale by the CEO) trimmed positions this week — a signal some investors view as a near?term caution. Insider Sales

Insider selling: disclosures show multiple senior executives (including an SVP and a large reported sale by the CEO) trimmed positions this week — a signal some investors view as a near?term caution. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical/operational risk: ConocoPhillips reported evacuations and heightened security after strikes damaged Qatari facilities and has asked the U.S. for expanded protection — this elevates short?term LNG disruption risk for COP. Qatar / U.S. Protection Request

Geopolitical/operational risk: ConocoPhillips reported evacuations and heightened security after strikes damaged Qatari facilities and has asked the U.S. for expanded protection — this elevates short?term LNG disruption risk for COP. Negative Sentiment: Mixed sell?side views and new coverage (Truist initiation) create a spread of price targets and temper upside conviction for some investors. Truist Coverage Initiated

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $4,128,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 17,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,689.92. This represents a 66.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kelly Brunetti Rose sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,003,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,431.36. This trade represents a 20.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 621,670 shares of company stock valued at $78,320,133 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on COP. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

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