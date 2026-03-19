Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 96,593 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 352.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $36,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $289.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $307.06. The company has a market cap of $91.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

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