Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,822 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 3.4% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $44,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

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Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $450.02 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $505.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $470.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

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