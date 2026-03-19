Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SLDE. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Slide Insurance from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Slide Insurance in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Slide Insurance from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Slide Insurance from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Slide Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Slide Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

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Slide Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDE opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Slide Insurance has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $347.01 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Beth Witte Bruce sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $473,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 226,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,656.30. This represents a 9.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce Lucas sold 241,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $4,489,354.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 39,460,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,577,443.17. The trade was a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,025,372 shares of company stock valued at $19,041,559.

Institutional Trading of Slide Insurance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLDE. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Slide Insurance by 49.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,483,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,180 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Slide Insurance by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,800,000 after purchasing an additional 354,321 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Slide Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,229,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Slide Insurance by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,758,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,250,000 after purchasing an additional 380,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Slide Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,063,000.

Slide Insurance News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Slide Insurance this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street consensus price target implies roughly 36% upside, which could support the stock if earnings revisions continue to trend upward. Zacks Analyst Note

Wall Street consensus price target implies roughly 36% upside, which could support the stock if earnings revisions continue to trend upward. Neutral Sentiment: Recent third?party comparative write?ups (head?to?head analyses) discuss SLDE versus peers; useful for context but unlikely to move the stock by itself. Comparative Analysis

Recent third?party comparative write?ups (head?to?head analyses) discuss SLDE versus peers; useful for context but unlikely to move the stock by itself. Negative Sentiment: CEO Bruce Lucas sold 227,500 shares on March 16 at ~$18.13 (~$4.12M), a ~0.58% reduction in his stake — large insider disposition that can signal near?term selling pressure. SEC Filing (3/16)

CEO Bruce Lucas sold 227,500 shares on March 16 at ~$18.13 (~$4.12M), a ~0.58% reduction in his stake — large insider disposition that can signal near?term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: CEO Bruce Lucas sold an additional 98,716 shares on March 17 at ~$18.44 (~$1.82M), further reducing his position and adding short?term headline risk. SEC Filing (3/17)

CEO Bruce Lucas sold an additional 98,716 shares on March 17 at ~$18.44 (~$1.82M), further reducing his position and adding short?term headline risk. Negative Sentiment: COO Shannon Lucas executed two small sales (22,500 on March 16 at ~$18.13 and 9,763 on March 17 at ~$18.44), modestly trimming her stake and contributing to the selling narrative. SEC Filings (COO)

COO Shannon Lucas executed two small sales (22,500 on March 16 at ~$18.13 and 9,763 on March 17 at ~$18.44), modestly trimming her stake and contributing to the selling narrative. Negative Sentiment: Director Robert Gries, Jr. sold 28,212 shares on March 17 at ~$18.35, another insider sale that may amplify investor concern about near?term liquidity or personal tax planning. SEC Filing (Director)

About Slide Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”). We utilize our differentiated technology and data-driven approach to focus on market opportunities that are underserved by other insurance companies. We acquire policies both from inorganic block acquisitions and subsequent renewals, as well as new business sales through a combination of independent agents and our direct-to-consumer(“DTC”) channel, through which we sell our insurance products directly to end consumers, without the use of retailers, brokers, agents or other intermediaries.

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