Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $22.10 Million Stake in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 248.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,834 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $22,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Painted Porch Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 735.7% during the 3rd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Severin Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,577 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,195 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total value of $2,066,731.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at $763,567.39. This trade represents a 73.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 26,277 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.35, for a total transaction of $8,706,883.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,587,915. This trade represents a 53.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 71,657 shares of company stock valued at $23,722,204 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD opened at $315.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.73. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $283.47 and a 52-week high of $341.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 343.90% and a net margin of 31.85%.The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $356.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $339.69.

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McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

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