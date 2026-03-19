Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Issues Earnings Results

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.10), FiscalAI reports. Monte Rosa Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 31.23% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.09 million.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ GLUE opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -34.26 and a beta of 1.63. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75.

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Insider Activity

In other Monte Rosa Therapeutics news, CEO Markus Warmuth sold 5,466 shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $97,950.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 613,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,993,400.32. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edmund Dunn sold 25,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $455,468.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 22,693 shares in the company, valued at $410,743.30. This trade represents a 52.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,771 shares of company stock worth $693,692. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 42.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GLUE shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $27.50) on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

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About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

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Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on accelerating drug discovery through the integration of single-cell genomics and artificial intelligence. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has built a proprietary platform designed to identify novel therapeutic targets and optimize lead candidates for areas of high unmet medical need. By combining cutting-edge computational methods with comprehensive cellular profiling, Monte Rosa aims to streamline the preclinical development process and uncover insights into disease biology that might otherwise remain hidden.

The company’s main business activities center on using its AI-driven discovery engine to pursue programs in immuno-oncology and neuroscience.

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