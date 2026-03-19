Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD is Jacobs & Co. CA’s 10th Largest Position

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,229 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 2.0% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $20,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

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In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total value of $16,895,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,146,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,331,612.62. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total value of $1,536,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 129,598 shares in the company, valued at $26,550,742.26. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 239,392 shares of company stock worth $50,016,383 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.53.

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Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ AMD opened at $199.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.27, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.79. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

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Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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