Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD is Jacobs & Co. CA’s 10th Largest Position

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,229 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 2.0% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $20,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices
Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Samsung MOU expands AMD’s AI supply chain — Samsung and AMD signed a memorandum of understanding to supply next?generation HBM4 memory for AMD’s Instinct MI455X accelerators and discuss DDR5 for EPYC CPUs and a potential foundry partnership, reducing a key AI?memory bottleneck and improving AMD’s supply flexibility. Samsung Elec and AMD sign MoU on AI memory, explore foundry partnership
- Positive Sentiment: New AI platform partnership (Helios) with Celestica — AMD and Celestica unveiled an open?standard, rack?scale “Helios” AI platform for hyperscale deployments, which reinforces AMD’s strategy to win hyperscaler design wins and broadens its ecosystem for data?center AI infrastructure. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) and Celestica Bring Open-Standard ‘Helios’ AI Platform to Market
- Positive Sentiment: Product momentum: Ryzen AI refresh and PC chip lineup expansion — AMD broadened its Ryzen AI 400 Series for desktop and commercial PCs and reports of a Ryzen CPU refresh leaked recently, supporting near?term demand and positive sentiment around AMD’s silicon roadmap. How AMD Expanded Its Ryzen AI PC Push With New Desktop and Commercial Chips AMD Stock Jumps on a Ryzen CPU Refresh Leak
- Neutral Sentiment: Market context: AMD outperforming broader decline — Coverage notes AMD rose while broader markets fell, reflecting the market’s focus on AI exposure; this is sentiment?driven and may persist while headlines flow. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Advances While Market Declines
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and narrative coverage mixed — Some bullish reads from conference commentary (Nvidia GTC coverage positioning AMD as an alternative) coexist with cautious analyst stance (RBC reaffirmed sector?perform), so analyst moves may not be a clear near?term catalyst. The Nvidia GTC Has Been Very Bullish For AMD Royal Bank Of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for AMD
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive and supply?chain headwinds remain — Nvidia’s resumption of H200 production for China and continued full?stack efforts highlight tough competition in AI accelerators; AMD’s gains depend on execution, supply, and whether hyperscalers adopt its alternatives at scale. Nvidia Restarts H200 Production for China After Securing Multiple Licenses
Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.53.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.6%
NASDAQ AMD opened at $199.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.27, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.79. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $267.08.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.
Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.
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