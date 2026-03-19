Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,478,580 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 114,472 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $101,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 531.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 96.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 115.7% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cisco Systems Trading Down 2.1%
NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $77.60 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $88.18. The firm has a market cap of $306.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.70.
Cisco Systems Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 57.54%.
Insider Activity at Cisco Systems
In other Cisco Systems news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 11,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $854,848.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 262,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,970,976. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $169,395.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 28,807 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,456.18. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 46,168 shares of company stock worth $3,527,445 over the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore upgraded Cisco Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, President Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.55.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems
Key Stories Impacting Cisco Systems
Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat and sizable AI infrastructure demand — Cisco reported fiscal Q2 results that topped expectations, with subscription revenue reaching ~51% of sales and AI infrastructure orders from webscale customers above $2.1B, strengthening the revenue mix and investor thesis around AI-driven networking demand. How Cisco’s AI Infrastructure Orders and NVIDIA Alliance Could Shape Cisco Systems (CSCO) Investors
- Positive Sentiment: Expanded NVIDIA partnership — Cisco expanded its Secure AI Factory with NVIDIA to accelerate secure, end?to?end AI deployments from cloud to edge, which can shorten customer deployment timelines and deepen Cisco’s share of AI infrastructure spend. Cisco Secure AI Factory with NVIDIA Makes AI Easier to Deploy and Secure, Anywhere Organizations Need It
- Positive Sentiment: 400G Optical alliance participation — Cisco joined a 400G Optical Multi?Source Agreement (with Broadcom, NVIDIA, etc.) to drive standards and interoperability for next?gen AI data center networks, reinforcing its role with cloud and hyperscale customers. Cisco’s 400G Alliance Ties AI Data Centers To Valuation Story
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst and institutional support — Analysts maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” and noted investors such as Ken Fisher’s fund continue to hold or highlight Cisco as a long?term position, providing sentiment support. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO): Billionaire Ken Fisher Reignites Interest in Long-Term Holding
- Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage and product commentary — Multiple outlets and analysts are highlighting Cisco’s AI product pipeline and NVIDIA tie?ups; these are supportive but may already be priced in, so near?term upside depends on continued order flow and execution. CSCO Taps NVIDIA to Drive Secure AI at the Edge: More Upside Ahead?
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns — At ~4.95x price?to?sales and with a strong AI narrative baked in, some commentary flags Cisco as relatively expensive in the near term, which can prompt profit?taking despite the operational beat. Cisco is Overvalued at 4.95X PS: Should You Still Buy the Stock?
Cisco Systems Company Profile
Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.
In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.
See Also
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