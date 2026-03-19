International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Given New $290.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $350.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $380.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Dbs Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Argus set a $360.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.60.

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International Business Machines Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $251.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.07 and a 200 day moving average of $284.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $214.50 and a fifty-two week high of $324.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.The company had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,432. This trade represents a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $417,157. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $852,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 993,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,439,000 after buying an additional 32,072 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 114,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,278,000 after buying an additional 38,973 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust increased its position in International Business Machines by 26.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 12,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 347,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,953,000 after buying an additional 12,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBM completed its ~$11 billion acquisition of Confluent, adding real?time data streaming to its stack — IBM says day?one integrations with watsonx.data, MQ, webMethods and IBM Z are in place. This strengthens IBM’s ability to power AI agents and hybrid real?time workflows, creating cross?sell and backlog upside for software and consulting. IBM Closes Confluent Buyout

IBM completed its ~$11 billion acquisition of Confluent, adding real?time data streaming to its stack — IBM says day?one integrations with watsonx.data, MQ, webMethods and IBM Z are in place. This strengthens IBM’s ability to power AI agents and hybrid real?time workflows, creating cross?sell and backlog upside for software and consulting. Positive Sentiment: IBM Consulting is partnering with The Hackett Group to help clients prioritize AI use cases tied to existing workflows (Hackett AI XPLR™). That collaboration can accelerate deal conversion for consulting services and improve ROI metrics for enterprise AI adoption. IBM & The Hackett Group Collaborate

IBM Consulting is partnering with The Hackett Group to help clients prioritize AI use cases tied to existing workflows (Hackett AI XPLR™). That collaboration can accelerate deal conversion for consulting services and improve ROI metrics for enterprise AI adoption. Positive Sentiment: IBM expanded its partnership with Nvidia to help customers deploy AI at scale, reinforcing access to GPU?optimized stacks and go?to?market motion for high?value AI workloads — supportive for software, cloud and services revenue growth. IBM and Nvidia Partner

IBM expanded its partnership with Nvidia to help customers deploy AI at scale, reinforcing access to GPU?optimized stacks and go?to?market motion for high?value AI workloads — supportive for software, cloud and services revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate reputation/innovation headlines — IBM research scientist Charles H. Bennett received the A.M. Turing Award, boosting long?term branding and talent attraction but with limited immediate revenue impact. Turing Award Announcement

Corporate reputation/innovation headlines — IBM research scientist Charles H. Bennett received the A.M. Turing Award, boosting long?term branding and talent attraction but with limited immediate revenue impact. Neutral Sentiment: Several market writeups note recent share?price weakness and mixed short?term performance despite solid earnings; these analyses may influence investor sentiment but don’t change fundamentals immediately. Is It Time To Reconsider IBM?

Several market writeups note recent share?price weakness and mixed short?term performance despite solid earnings; these analyses may influence investor sentiment but don’t change fundamentals immediately. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan lowered its price target from $317 to $283 and set a “neutral” rating — the cut and the neutral stance may weigh on near?term sentiment and selling pressure, especially given the stock’s gap below key moving averages. JPMorgan Price Target Change

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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