Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 74.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,951 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 36,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after purchasing an additional 26,197 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 19,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $742,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 20,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19.4% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 36,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,964,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

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SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 3.2%

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $444.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $272.58 and a 12 month high of $509.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.37.

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About SPDR Gold Shares

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(Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

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