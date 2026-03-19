InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Down 3.4% on Insider Selling

Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) were down 3.4% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $345.54 and last traded at $346.03. Approximately 40,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 277,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $358.31.

Specifically, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.21, for a total transaction of $2,089,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,014,808.69. This trade represents a 18.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $425.00 target price on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded InterDigital from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterDigital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.67.

InterDigital Stock Up 0.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $346.63 and its 200-day moving average is $344.61.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.47. InterDigital had a net margin of 48.76% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The firm had revenue of $158.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. InterDigital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.390-2.680 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterDigital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 0.6% during the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in InterDigital by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 10,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in InterDigital by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in InterDigital by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in InterDigital by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

(Get Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company’s principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

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