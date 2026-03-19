Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Research

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TSM. Dbs Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.43.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE TSM opened at $339.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $348.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.21. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $134.25 and a one year high of $390.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 45.13%. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 101,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,470,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.6% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 125.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.