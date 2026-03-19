Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Research

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TSM. Dbs Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.43.
View Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.9%
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 45.13%. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 101,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,470,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.6% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 125.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.
More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News
Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:
- Positive Sentiment: New industry data highlights TSMC’s dominance — the company is reported to hold roughly 72% of the global chip market and is positioned to benefit from record-high AI demand, supporting revenue visibility and long-term growth prospects. TSMC Claims 72% Of Global Chip Market As AI Demand Hits Record Highs
- Positive Sentiment: Some analysts and commentators view the recent pullback as a buying opportunity after a roughly 13% correction, arguing TSM’s fundamentals and AI exposure make dips attractive for long-term investors. TSMC Stock Looks Like a Table-Pounding Gift After That 13% Correction
- Positive Sentiment: Options activity shows heavy call buying on TSM, signaling some investors are placing bullish bets on near-term upside or further recovery. This can provide short-term support for the stock. Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary highlights trading strategies (e.g., selling puts) and income-focused approaches for capturing yield while targeting TSM at lower prices — useful tactical ideas but not company fundamentals. TSM Stock: Why Selling Puts Is The Win-Win Play
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage continues to debate valuation vs. growth: some outlets emphasize TSMC’s outperformance and AI tailwinds, while others flag rich multiples — this keeps sentiment mixed and can amplify volatility. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Share Performance And Valuation Debate
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive risk: multiple pieces contrast TSMC with NVIDIA and other AI chip players, arguing NVIDIA offers faster growth and may be the better trade today — this comparison pressures sentiment and can divert capital away from TSM. NVDA vs. TSM: Which Semiconductor Powerhouse Offers More Upside?
- Negative Sentiment: Customer concentration / strategic loss: reports that Tesla selected an alternative to TSMC for some chips (building an in-house/sovereign chain) raise concerns about large customers pursuing vertical integration, which could dent future wafer demand. Tesla Just Snubbed TSMC — Musk Is Quietly Building A Sovereign Chip Chain
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical / supply-risk concerns (e.g., helium shortages and regional tensions) are repeatedly flagged as tail risks that could disrupt TSMC’s fabs or logistics, adding a risk premium to the stock. Nvidia, TSMC Are Dangerously Exposed To A Hidden War Risk (Hint: Not Oil)
About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.
TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.
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