Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) COO Sells $26,989.20 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) COO Nicholas Konat sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $26,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,960,456.20. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nicholas Konat also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

On Monday, March 16th, Nicholas Konat sold 10,123 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $818,140.86.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $84.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.65 and a 200-day moving average of $89.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 38.21%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.440 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Clearwave Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rare Wolf Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth approximately $605,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter.

Key Headlines Impacting Sprouts Farmers Market

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprouts Farmers Market this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board authorized a $1.0 billion share repurchase program and the company plans to open 40+ new stores in 2026 — a clear capital?return + unit?growth story that supports upside expectations. QuiverQuant: buyback/expansion

Board authorized a $1.0 billion share repurchase program and the company plans to open 40+ new stores in 2026 — a clear capital?return + unit?growth story that supports upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Insider buying signal — a director (Joel D. Anderson) disclosed an open?market purchase of 4,400 shares, which some investors interpret as management confidence amid the buyback/expansion story. QuiverQuant: director purchase

Insider buying signal — a director (Joel D. Anderson) disclosed an open?market purchase of 4,400 shares, which some investors interpret as management confidence amid the buyback/expansion story. Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals supportive — Sprouts recently beat Q4 EPS expectations and issued FY?2026 guidance of $5.28–$5.44 (Q1 guide $1.66–$1.70), which underpins earnings visibility as shares rerate around buyback news. MarketBeat: earnings & guidance

Fundamentals supportive — Sprouts recently beat Q4 EPS expectations and issued FY?2026 guidance of $5.28–$5.44 (Q1 guide $1.66–$1.70), which underpins earnings visibility as shares rerate around buyback news. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst mix remains mixed-to-positive: consensus is around a “Moderate Buy” with a mid?teens upside in median targets, but several firms have cut targets recently — this creates divergent views that can amplify intraday moves. AmericanBankingNews: analyst consensus

Analyst mix remains mixed-to-positive: consensus is around a “Moderate Buy” with a mid?teens upside in median targets, but several firms have cut targets recently — this creates divergent views that can amplify intraday moves. Negative Sentiment: Large, broad insider selling: multiple C?suite and senior execs disclosed sales on March 13–16 (CEO, COO, CFO/other senior leaders), a concentrated pattern that can weigh on near?term sentiment even if sales reflect planned diversification or tax/liquidity needs. InsiderTrades: exec sales

Large, broad insider selling: multiple C?suite and senior execs disclosed sales on March 13–16 (CEO, COO, CFO/other senior leaders), a concentrated pattern that can weigh on near?term sentiment even if sales reflect planned diversification or tax/liquidity needs. Negative Sentiment: High?profile CEO sale: Jack Sinclair disclosed a multi?thousand?share sale (filed with the SEC), which tends to attract attention and can amplify short?term downside pressure despite company fundamentals. SEC Form 4: CEO sale

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Evercore upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.