POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) Trading Down 5.9% – Should You Sell?

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.5050. 3,949,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 9,064,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on POET. Northland Securities set a $8.00 price target on shares of POET Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of POET Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, POET Technologies has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

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POET Technologies Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On POET Technologies

The company has a market capitalization of $815.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its stake in shares of POET Technologies by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 618,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 155,428 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in POET Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,707,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in POET Technologies by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 413,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 177,341 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in POET Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $855,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in POET Technologies by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 44,205 shares during the period. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POET Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

POET Technologies Inc is a Canadian fabless semiconductor company focused on the development and commercialization of integrated silicon photonics platforms. Leveraging proprietary POET Optical Interposer™ technology, the company designs and manufactures optical input/output (I/O) solutions that enable high-bandwidth, low-power data transmission between electronic chips and fiber-optic networks. By integrating optical waveguides, lasers, detectors and electronic drivers onto a single chip, POET aims to address the growing demand for faster, more energy-efficient data connectivity in telecommunications, data centers and high-performance computing applications.

The company’s core products include silicon photonics interposer arrays, active optical cables and optical transceiver modules.

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