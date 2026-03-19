Garde Capital Inc. Has $32.73 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 357,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,398 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.6% of Garde Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $32,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,960,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,001,981,000 after acquiring an additional 847,016 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,343,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,215,000 after acquiring an additional 565,655 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,535,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,282,000 after purchasing an additional 498,006 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,739.3% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,717,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653,040 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,176,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,218,000 after purchasing an additional 124,389 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.5%

VNQ opened at $91.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.06. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

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