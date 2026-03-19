36,598 Shares in Walmart Inc. $WMT Bought by Stillwater Wealth Management Group

Stillwater Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,598 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,000. Walmart makes up about 2.6% of Stillwater Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Walmart by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $2,445,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 506,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,962,034.28. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total transaction of $1,574,868.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 727,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,251,328.45. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 265,153 shares of company stock worth $32,465,924 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Walmart

Walmart Trading Down 2.5%

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

NASDAQ WMT opened at $121.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $972.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $134.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.83 and a 200-day moving average of $112.53.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, December 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on WMT

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.