The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The Pebble Group had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 6.44%.

The Pebble Group Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of PEBB opened at GBX 50 on Thursday. The Pebble Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 33 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 61. The company has a market capitalization of £73.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 49.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Get The Pebble Group alerts:

The Pebble Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Pebble Group plc (www.thepebblegroup.com) is a provider of digital commerce, products and related services to the global promotional products industry, comprising two differentiated businesses, focused on specific areas of the promotional products market: Facilisgroup (www.facilisgroup.com) and Brand Addition (www.brandaddition.com).

Facilisgroup focuses on supporting the growth of mid-sized promotional product businesses in North America by providing a digital commerce platform, which enables those businesses to benefit from significant business efficiency and gain meaningful supply chain advantage from the ability to purchase from quality suppliers under preferred terms.

Brand Addition focuses upon providing promotional products and related services under contract to some of the world’s most recognisable brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Pebble Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pebble Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.