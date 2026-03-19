Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.38 and last traded at $12.2250, with a volume of 913258 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECVT shares. Wall Street Zen raised Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Ecovyst from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecovyst currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

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View Our Latest Analysis on ECVT

Ecovyst Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 9.27%.The business had revenue of $199.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ecovyst has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecovyst

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ecovyst by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Ecovyst by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ecovyst by 45.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Ecovyst by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 69,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ecovyst

(Get Free Report)

Ecovyst Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops, manufactures and markets performance-enhancing products for industrial applications. The company’s core offerings include catalysts, phosphorus-based additives and barium carbonate materials, all designed to improve process efficiency, product quality and environmental performance. Ecovyst serves a diverse customer base in the energy, refining, chemical, polymer, food and consumer goods industries.

The company’s Catalysts segment supplies fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) and hydroprocessing catalysts that help petroleum refiners maximize fuel yield, reduce sulfur emissions and meet increasingly stringent environmental standards.

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