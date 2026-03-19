GP Brinson Investments LLC Purchases 50,100 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF $VWOB

GP Brinson Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of GP Brinson Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. GP Brinson Investments LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $9,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,314,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,386 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 346,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,172,000 after buying an additional 30,570 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 215,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,398,000 after buying an additional 11,637 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,335,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,330,000 after buying an additional 128,819 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Park Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,081,000.

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Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $66.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.90 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.38.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.3196 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

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