Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $2.77 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Alpine Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1,250.0% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Synopsys Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $428.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.74 and a 1-year high of $651.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.56, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $457.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,338,270. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total transaction of $1,685,035.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,058.34. The trade was a 17.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,036. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Synopsys from $560.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $531.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synopsys

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front?end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape?out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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