Mirabella Financial Services LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 115.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNSL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $422.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.91.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $348.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $386.52 and a 200 day moving average of $403.77. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $341.06 and a 12-month high of $512.76.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.51. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $483.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.61%.

Kinsale Capital Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Kinsale Capital Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinsale Capital Group this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research reiterates an overall market view of caution — Kinsale was reported to have an average analyst recommendation of “Hold.” Article Title

Zacks Research reiterates an overall market view of caution — Kinsale was reported to have an average analyst recommendation of “Hold.” Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut Q4 2027 EPS to $6.21 from $6.38 (small but meaningful downward revision to year?end cadence), signaling lower expected end?of?year profitability. MarketBeat KNSL

Zacks cut Q4 2027 EPS to $6.21 from $6.38 (small but meaningful downward revision to year?end cadence), signaling lower expected end?of?year profitability. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed multiple 2027 quarterly estimates (Q1 2027 to $4.88 from $4.97; Q2 2027 to $5.47 from $5.58; Q3 2027 to $5.61 from $5.71), indicating expectations for slightly weaker near?term earnings progression. MarketBeat KNSL

Zacks trimmed multiple 2027 quarterly estimates (Q1 2027 to $4.88 from $4.97; Q2 2027 to $5.47 from $5.58; Q3 2027 to $5.61 from $5.71), indicating expectations for slightly weaker near?term earnings progression. Negative Sentiment: Zacks lowered several 2026 quarter and full?year estimates (Q1–Q3 2026 modest cuts and FY2026 from $20.41 to $20.23), and reduced FY2027 and FY2028 forecasts (FY2027 to $22.17 from $22.63; FY2028 to $24.22 from $24.50) — a broad but modest downward reset to the multi?year outlook. MarketBeat KNSL

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc (NYSE:KNSL) is a specialty property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Established in 2009, the company focuses on underwriting complex and underserved risks across the United States. Kinsale operates through a network of wholesale brokers and independent agencies, offering tailored coverage solutions for a range of niche industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes general liability, business auto, professional liability, environmental liability, inland marine, cyber liability, and other specialty lines.

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