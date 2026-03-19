VanEck High Yield Muni ETF $HYD Stock Position Lowered by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,640 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,531,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,993 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 609.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,277,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,133 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,230,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 349.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 277,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 215,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 327,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 205,196 shares during the last quarter.

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VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 0.3%

BATS HYD opened at $50.67 on Thursday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.97.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.1717 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

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